PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Library portion of the Port Authority’s Blue Line service was restored Sunday morning but closed shortly after.

A felled tree on the Blue Line tracks just past Washington Junction has suspended service. Crews are on their way to remove the tree. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) September 16, 2018

Rail service is operating between Washington Junction and downtown. Thank you for your patience while crews work to remove the tree and restore service as quickly as possible. 2/2 — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) September 16, 2018

KDKA-TV confirmed that a tree fell on the tracks between the Library station and the Washington Junction closing the route just hours after it opened.

Port Authority crews are working to remove the tree and reopen the track but did not provide a timeline on when service will be restored.

A detour route has not been provided.

