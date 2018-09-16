Filed Under:Blue Line, Library Station, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Port Authority

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Library portion of the Port Authority’s Blue Line service was restored Sunday morning but closed shortly after.

KDKA-TV confirmed that a tree fell on the tracks between the Library station and the Washington Junction closing the route just hours after it opened.

Port Authority crews are working to remove the tree and reopen the track but did not provide a timeline on when service will be restored.

A detour route has not been provided.

