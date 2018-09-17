SEVERE WEATHER:Alerts Issued As Remnants Of Hurricane Florence Move Through Area
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One writer is predicting that Pittsburgh will come up short in the race for Amazon’s coveted second headquarters.

Author Bert Sperling, of Sperling’s Best Places in Money Magazine, says Amazon is likely to pick the town of Oatlands, Virginia, which is about an hour outside of Washington DC and close to Dulles International Airport.

He says there is plenty of open land to develop and build without the hassles of city life.

Amazon is expected to announce where it will build its HQ2 later this year.

The company has said its HQ2 will bring 50,000 jobs and an investment of $5 billion.

