VANDERBILT, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a shooting late Monday night in Fayette County.

State police were called to the scene on Walnut Street in Vanderbilt after 10:30 p.m.

vanderbilt shooting 1 At Least 1 Person Injured In Shooting In Vanderbilt, Fayette Co.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

At least one person was injured. Their condition is not known.

There’s also no word yet on what prompted to the shooting.

vanderbilt shooting 2 At Least 1 Person Injured In Shooting In Vanderbilt, Fayette Co.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

