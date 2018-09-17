SEVERE WEATHER:Alerts Issued As Remnants Of Hurricane Florence Arrive In Area
Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Antonio Brown has lashed out on Twitter after receiving some criticism.

Monday morning, Brown targeted Ryan Scarpino, a former Steelers public relations employee.

Scarpino tweeted “AB needs to thank his lucky stars, because he was drafted by a team that had Ben. And Ben got AB paid. You know darn well he wouldn’t put up those numbers for other teams.”

Brown caught wind of the tweet and responded with, “Trade me let’s find out.”

Brown was also visibly upset on the sidelines during the Steelers’ 42-37 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. At one point, cameras caught him engaged in a verbal altercation with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner.

Brown finished the game with nine catches for 67 yards.

Comments
  1. Tom Baranski says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:33 PM

    Brown is a MORON

