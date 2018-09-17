  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The remnants of Hurricane Florence are expected to impact western Pennsylvania today.

For the most part, Florence will be like any other non-tropical low that moves through. There’s a warm front that will pass through the area this afternoon, which will bring the first round of rain.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, data showed the heaviest rain of this event will be as the warm front passes by.

florence rain total Weather Alerts Issued As Remnants Of Hurricane Florence Close In On W. Pa.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

That rain should begin around 11 a.m. in Pittsburgh and will last through 3 p.m. and possibly longer.

There appears to be a break in the rain before a cold front brings another chance for rain and a couple of thunderstorms.

According to the National Weather Service a Flood Watch will be in effect from 11 a.m. Monday through Tuesday morning for the following counties:

Fayette, Indiana, Jefferson and Westmoreland

Meanwhile, a Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from 2 p.m. Monday through Tuesday morning for Cambria and Somerset counties.

florence map Weather Alerts Issued As Remnants Of Hurricane Florence Close In On W. Pa.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Parts of the area could see 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain by the time the system moves out of the area Tuesday morning.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

