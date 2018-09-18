  • KDKA TVOn Air

BELLEVUE (KDKA) — A man was rushed to the hospital with critical injures Tuesday evening after a shooting in Bellevue.

According to Allegheny County Police, the shooting happened near the intersection of Starr and West Bell Avenue just before 8 p.m.

Officers found the 35-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

There’s no word yet on what prompted the shooting.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

