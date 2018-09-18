Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ERIE (KDKA) – An Erie hospital says they are experiencing a big baby boom nine months after the city’s record Christmas snowstorm.

The Erie Times News reports that Magee-Womens, UPMC Hamot has already delivered 120 babies during the first half of September.

That compares with the typical 170-180 they typically deliver for the entire month.

“We discharged 24 babies from our nursery just this weekend,” said Ashley Matson, director of Hamot’s Mother-Baby Unit told Go Erie. “We have had nurses work tons of overtime and traveling nurses from other UPMC hospitals are coming here to help out because our census remains high.”

The hospital says while it’s impossible to know exactly which day the babies were conceived, they estimate it to be during the Christmas 2017 snowstorm.