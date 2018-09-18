Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHERRY TREE BOROUGH (KDKA) – A man is facing charges after his young son was found wandering alone in Cherry Tree Borough, Indiana County.

According to state police, the 4-year-old boy was found near the corner of Cherry and Main streets around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 12.

The child was not wearing shoes and did not suffer any injuries. Police said “responsible adults” cared for the child until the father was located.

The father has been identified as Jesse Sexton, who was charged with endangering the welfare of children.