  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cherry Tree Borough, Indiana County, Jesse Sexton, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHERRY TREE BOROUGH (KDKA) – A man is facing charges after his young son was found wandering alone in Cherry Tree Borough, Indiana County.

According to state police, the 4-year-old boy was found near the corner of Cherry and Main streets around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 12.

The child was not wearing shoes and did not suffer any injuries. Police said “responsible adults” cared for the child until the father was located.

The father has been identified as Jesse Sexton, who was charged with endangering the welfare of children.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s