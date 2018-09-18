Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Amazon bid. The “new” Post-Gazette. Power struggles between women and men.

They’re all fair game for this year’s production of “Off The Record.”

A small preview of the 18th annual show was performed at a news conference Tuesday morning.

“Off The Record” is a musical spoof of Pittsburgh and Pittsburghers, produced each year by SAG-AFTRA and the Newspaper Guild, and it’s raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

“It’s amazing that just bringing people together to do something really fun, hear great performers and enjoy a night out can do so much to help our community,” said Traci Weatherford-Brown, of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

KDKA’s Ken Rice will once again to emcee the show.

“Off The Record” is Thursday, Oct. 4 at the Byham Theater.

To buy tickets visit the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s website here, or call 412-456-6666.