RENFREW, Pa. (KDKA) — Authorities are on the scene of a standoff in Butler County.

Police were first called to the intersection of Reibold and Nursery Roads in Renfrew around 1 p.m.

A man is reportedly holed up, and law enforcement and paramedics remain on standby.

There’s no word yet on what prompted the incident, but the man is reportedly threatening to harm himself.

