PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he doesn’t believe Antonio Brown really wants to be traded.

On his weekly radio show on 93.7 The Fan, Roethlisberger says he’s an old-school guy who just shakes his head about all the drama surrounding the team.

“I think it was just frustration, he’s a competitor and he wants to be the best in the world, and he wants to make every play and catch every touchdown,” Roethlisberger said. “He’s getting frustrated, he took it out on some people, I give Randy credit for not losing it on him.”

During his weekly press conference, Mike Tomlin said “no” when asked if Brown wanted to be traded.

Brown didn’t show up to practice Monday and Tomlin said, “Not going to talk about much about social media. I’ll address that with him. I’ll leave that between he and I.”

Big Ben said the distractions around the team is the exact reason he doesn’t do social media.

“I have a policy, I don’t do it,” Ben said. “That’s why I don’t do social media.”

Roethlisberger said social media is all some of his teammates know.

“That’s all these guys know, from the first phone they’ve had,” Roethlisberger said. “If you want to tweet things that’s fine, but where you get into trouble is responding.”

Ben said he plans to talk with Antonio Brown about it tomorrow.

“I don’t think he wants to be traded,” he said.

Antonio Brown has lashed out on Twitter after receiving some criticism.

Monday morning, Brown targeted Ryan Scarpino, a former Steelers public relations employee.

Scarpino tweeted “AB needs to thank his lucky stars, because he was drafted by a team that had Ben. And Ben got AB paid. You know darn well he wouldn’t put up those numbers for other teams.”

Brown caught wind of the tweet and responded with, “Trade me let’s find out.”

Trade me let’s find out https://t.co/4OeepI78zy — Antonio Brown (@AB84) September 17, 2018

Roethlisberger said Scarpino is a good guy and he enjoyed working with him but from what he’s heard he really goes after himself, Brown and even Coach Tomlin.

Brown was also visibly upset on the sidelines during the Steelers’ 42-37 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. At one point, cameras caught him engaged in a verbal altercation with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner.