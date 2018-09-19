  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A judge has recused himself from the case involving the East Pittsburgh police officer accused of killing Antwon Rose II.

Judge Anthony Mariani announced the decision Wednesday morning. A new judge will now be appointed to the case.

Prosecutors had asked to prohibit lawyers, witnesses, family and others from talking about the case against Michael Rosfeld. Judge Mariani did not rule on that issue on Wednesday, saying it will be a decision for the future judge to make.

Last week, a pre-trial conference was held in the case. The biggest question brought up to Judge Mariani was whether or not he is fit to preside over the case.

Two days after Rose’s shooting death in June, Mariani appeared on a PCNC show called “Night Talk.”

michael rosfeld antwon rose Judge Recuses Self From Case Of Officer Accused Of Killing Antwon Rose

Michael Rosfeld, Antwon Rose (Photos: Allegheny County Jail/STK, Embrace Life/Facebook)

Attorney Pat Thomassey said Mariani commented on facts, such as whether or not the shooting was justified and whether or not training was adequate.

The trial is set to begin on Feb. 26, 2019.

