Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

RENFREW, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – Pennsylvania state police say troopers shot and fatally wounded a man armed with a rifle who was making threats to himself, neighbors and police.

The shooting occurred shortly before noon Tuesday when law enforcement officers responded to a mental health call at a home near Renfrew. Troopers tried to talk with 73-year-old Walter Weimann on the phone, but they say he refused to cooperate.

State police say, at one point, the suspect lifted his rifle and that’s when troopers fired shots.

“Troopers pulled into the driveway, at that point the individual, he was armed with a rifle, as the troopers entered the driveway, he lifted the rifle, pointed it in the direction of the troopers, took aim at the responding troopers. At that point, a trooper responded by firing at the individual,” said Tpr. Dan Kesten, of the State Police Barracks in Butler. “The individual was struck, he was then airlifted to a hospital in Pittsburgh.”

He was flown to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

No troopers were injured in the incident.

It wasn’t clear why Weimann was armed or if anyone else was at the home at the time the shooting occurred.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)