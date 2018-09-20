Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — Police are investigating after one person was shot in Beaver County on Thursday evening.

The incident was first reported just before 9 p.m. in the 600 block of Highland Avenue.

According to emergency officials, the victim was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. There’s no word on that person’s condition.

One witness, who lives on the street, said he was sitting on his porch when he heard some voices. Then, he says he heard at least four gunshots.

“I heard some arguments going on down the street, and it escalated to where it turned out to be some gunfire,” said witness Phillip Turner. “We have three kids on this street, and were very concerned about the gang activity or whatever is going on up here.”

Officials have not yet said what prompted the shooting.

Part of Highland Avenue was shut down while police investigated. There’s no word on how long it would be closed.

UPDATE: State police, the sheriff’s department and Aliquippa police are all on the scene of this reported shooting on Highland Road in Aliquippa. @kdka #KDKA pic.twitter.com/CKQ0K79CRy — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) September 21, 2018

Several law enforcement departments have been called to the scene, including Aliquippa police, state police and the Beaver County Sheriff’s Department.

