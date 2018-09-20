  • KDKA TVOn Air

Allegheny County Airport Authority, Allegheny County Controller, Chelsa Wagner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Controller’s office will review the Allegheny County Airport Authority’s public records after reports of potential conflicts of interest among board members.

Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner says board members Robert Lewis and Jan Rea both made financial investments in the airline OneJet, which received funding from the authority.

The airport is set to begin a $1 billion building project, which Wagner says could “present amble opportunities for self-dealing and favoritism.”

OneJet is being sued by the authority for breach of contract after reneging on the conditions of a $1 million incentive payment from the airport, and OneJet has since suspended all flights from the airport.

Wagner’s office will look at authority board and committee meeting minutes dating to 2015, statements of financial interest filed by board members and employees dating to 2015, and contracts with airport vendors dating to 2015.

