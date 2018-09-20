Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH FAYETTE (KDKA) – A section of Washington Pike in South Fayette is closed in both directions due to an overnight crash.

According to police, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. A flatbed truck struck a utility pole, which has closed the road between Danielle Drive and the Bursca Business Park.

The driver was attempting to turn into the Colussy Chevrolet parking lot. Police believe the driver’s boot may have gotten stuck on the pedals, which caused them to hit the gas instead of the break.

Traffic signals are working at the intersection of Washington Pike and Route 50.

However, they are not working at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Chartiers Street. Power is also out along Washington Avenue.

The road is not expected to reopen until at least noon.

