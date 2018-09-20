  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Meghan Schiller, South Fayette, Washington Pike

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH FAYETTE (KDKA) – A section of Washington Pike in South Fayette is closed in both directions due to an overnight crash.

According to police, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. A flatbed truck struck a utility pole, which has closed the road between Danielle Drive and the Bursca Business Park.

The driver was attempting to turn into the Colussy Chevrolet parking lot. Police believe the driver’s boot may have gotten stuck on the pedals, which caused them to hit the gas instead of the break.

washington pike crash Crash Closes Busy Stretch Of Washington Pike In South Fayette

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Traffic signals are working at the intersection of Washington Pike and Route 50.

However, they are not working at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Chartiers Street. Power is also out along Washington Avenue.

The road is not expected to reopen until at least noon.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s