PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Ringgold School District elementary school teacher pleaded guilty to a narcotics charge Thursday.

Forty-six-year-old Renee Kinder, of Donora, Pa., pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distributing cocaine.

Kinder was charged for her part in a drug trafficking organization.

According to officials, a distributor in the organization would receive large quantities of cocaine and then distribute the drugs to Kinder and other co-conspirators.

Kinder allegedly drove to the distributor’s home on multiple occasions to purchase the cocaine, then redistributed it to other co-conspirators.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2019. The maximum sentence is up to 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.

Kinder was banned from entering school property after her indictment in April.