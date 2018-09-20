  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (CBS) — Kohl’s is planning to hire 90,000 seasonal workers to handle the upcoming holiday rush.

The retail chain will use the employees to staff its 1,100-plus stores, nine distribution centers, five e-commerce fulfillment centers and credit centers nationwide.

The employees will get an immediate 15 percent discount and access to special “Associate Shop” days. The discount will go up to 35 percent during the holiday season. Interested seasonal employees will also have the opportunity to be considered for full- and part-time positions after the holidays are done.

The available positions will vary by location and hiring needs will be determined on an individual store basis.

But store officials say positions will be available in the Pittsburgh area.

Other areas include:

  • Midwest: Chicago, Ill.; Cincinnati, Ohio; Cleveland, Ohio; Columbus, Ohio; Detroit, Mich.; Indianapolis, Ind.; Kansas City, Mo.; Louisville, Ky.; Madison, Wis.; Milwaukee, Wis.; Minneapolis, Minn.; St. Louis, Mo.
  • Northeast: Boston, Mass.; Buffalo, N.Y.; Burlington, Vt.; Harrisburg, Pa.; New Haven – Hartford, Conn.; New York Tri-State area; Philadelphia, Pa.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; Providence, R.I.; Washington, D.C.
  • Northwest: Denver, Colo.; Sacramento, Calif.; San Francisco, Calif.; Salt Lake City, Utah; Seattle, Wash.
  • Southeast: Charleston. S.C.; Nashville, Tenn.; Tampa, Fla.
  • Southwest: Austin, Tex.; Dallas, Tex.; Houston, Tex.; Los Angeles, Calif.

Kohl’s is holding a hiring event on Saturday, Oct. 20 at select stores nationwide. Applications are being accepted in store and online.

For more information on Kohl’s seasonal hiring, visit their website at this link: https://careers.kohls.com/seasonal

