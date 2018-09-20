Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some new treats will be available at PPG Paints Arena during the upcoming Penguins season.

The Milk Shake Factory is opening a new stand and they’ll serve five flavors, including a new one named for Jake Guentzel.

Jake’s Shake is a hat trick of chocolate with hot fudge, cookies and cream and brownies with a black and gold drizzle of fudge and caramel. It’s topped with whipped cream and a custom chocolate No. 59.

Whenever Guentzel scores, Jake’s Shake will be half-off at all Milk Shake Factory locations the next day.