PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some new treats will be available at PPG Paints Arena during the upcoming Penguins season.

The Milk Shake Factory is opening a new stand and they’ll serve five flavors, including a new one named for Jake Guentzel.

jakes shake Milk Shake Factory Names New Tasty Treat After Jake Guentzel

(Photo Provided)

Jake’s Shake is a hat trick of chocolate with hot fudge, cookies and cream and brownies with a black and gold drizzle of fudge and caramel. It’s topped with whipped cream and a custom chocolate No. 59.

Whenever Guentzel scores, Jake’s Shake will be half-off at all Milk Shake Factory locations the next day.

