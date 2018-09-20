  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Air National Guard, Local TV, Marines, Pittsburgh International Airport, Proposal

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A couple from New Brighton took their relationship to new heights recently at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Alexis Thomas, 24, and her boyfriend Shane Sullivan, 29, met a few years ago at New Brighton High School before both joined the military.

Shane a veteran of the Marines, and Alexis in the Air National Guard.

alexis thomas shane sullivan airport proposal Taking Their Relationship To New Heights: Military Couple Gets Engaged At Airport Baggage Claim

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh International Airport/Twitter)

Alexis was just arriving home from a deployment in Qatar and a 20-hour journey when Shane sprung a huge surprise on her right in front of baggage claim.

The airport tells their story on their blog.

They write: “Exhausted but excited to be home, she stumbled out of the gate at 6:45 that evening to a surprise: her boyfriend, Shane Sullivan, standing a few feet away with a dozen roses, surrounded by members of her family and his. She ran from the jetway and jumped into Sullivan’s arms.”

But it wasn’t until they went to collect Alexis’s bags that the biggest surprise came.

Trying to learn to juggle for her, Shane attempted a performance with a ring hidden inside one of the juggling balls. But the airport says he dropped them and picked up the wrong one.

Thankfully, his sister found the one with the ring inside, saving the day as Shane dropped to one knee to ask Alexis to marry him.

Thomas tells the airport: “Of course I said yes! It was an amazing proposal.”

Watch the proposal here:


 

They are now looking at wedding dates for when her service ends in February, maybe at Brady’s Run Park in Beaver County.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s