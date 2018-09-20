Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh International Airport is “better than most” other medium-sized airports when it comes to passenger satisfaction, according to a new study.

Marketing research company J.D. Power says North American airports have set a record high for overall passenger satisfaction.

The J.D. Power 2018 North America Airport Satisfaction Study looked at passenger satisfaction when to comes to check-in, accessibility, terminal facilities, baggage claim, and food, beverage and retail options.

The study broke down rankings among “mega-,” large- and medium-sized airports.

The Pittsburgh International Airport fell into the medium-sized airport category and came in 7th in passenger satisfaction with a score of 801, giving it a ranking of “better than most.”

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport topped the list of medium-sized airports, followed by the Indianapolis International Airport and the Southwest Florida International Airport.

For more information about this study and the full list of rankings, visit jdpower.com/business/press-releases/2018-north-america-airport-satisfaction-study.