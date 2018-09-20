Filed Under:Chad Kuhl, Local TV, Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl will miss the 2019 season after undergoing elbow surgery.

Kuhl had right elbow ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery Wednesday afternoon in New York.

The Pirates say it will be an estimated 14 to 16 months before Kuhl can return to Major League competition.

On Twitter, Kuhl said he feels “confident moving forward that [he’ll] be pitching in the Major League again.”

Kuhl last pitched on June 26. He was then placed on the disabled list with forearm and elbow tightness.

