PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The mother of a young girl who was severely injured in a police chase nearly three years ago has filed a lawsuit against the City of Pittsburgh.

Carolyn Hanner is between a rock and a hard place. It was her now-23-year-old son, Donovan Robinson, who was behind the wheel of the car involved in a police chase back in November 2015.

Police say he ran a stop sign in East Liberty. A high-speed police chase ensued, ending five minutes later in Shadyside when Donovan hit another vehicle head-on. Five people were injured, including his 12-year-old sister, who was in the back seat.

“Destiny had a severe brain injury … When the accident occurred, Destiny was bleeding from her brain. Destiny’s liver was just about severed. It was only a few inches away from being sliced in half,” Hanner said.

Thursday morning, Hanner’s attorneys filed a lawsuit against the city.

“We’re seeking compensatory damages for the physical injuries, the pain and suffering that she experienced, future curtailment of her ability to earn, depending upon the injury, future medical expenses to the extent that those would be required,” attorney Tim O’Brien said.

“The police need to be trained on high speed pursuits, period, but the greater reason for that is because our police officers are the only people in our society that are given this awesome authority to take away our rights in an instant,” attorney Alec Wright said.

Hanner’s attorneys say there were two wrongs in this situation; while they admit Robinson shouldn’t have fled, they also believe the chase shouldn’t have happened.