SHADYSIDE (KDKA) — An armed suspect wearing a mask from the horror movie “Scream” has reportedly robbed multiple women in Shadyside recently.

The first robbery occurred Aug. 29 around 10 p.m. near St. James Street and Pembroke Place. The “Scream” bandit brandished a gun and demanded the victim’s wallet, cell phone and ATM PIN number.

Two similar hold-ups happened near South Highland Avenue and Walnut Street within about five minutes of each other just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Women in the area are on edge.

“The bus stops right there, but when it’s dark, there’s no one but me usually,” one woman said.

“I’m scared because I walk my dog every night and I live here. I’m scared. I’m frightened,” another woman said.

The “Scream” bandit is described as 6-feet tall, average build and wearing a black hoodie.

Neighborhood groups are sending out emails warning residents of the robberies. Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to call police.