CLEVELAND (KDKA) – Fans of the Cleveland Browns were able to celebrate their first win since 2016 with free beer Thursday night.

The Browns beat the Jets 21-17 for their first win since Dec. 24, 2016. That’s a span of 635 days, if you’re keeping track.

Prior to the season, Bud Light installed “Victory Fridges” full of beer that would automatically unlock when the Browns won their first regular season game.

Well, the fridges unlocked Thursday night when the game clock expired and the fans were clearly excited.

Cleveland, the @Browns won. The fridges are open. Go celebrate with a Bud Light. You’ve earned it. pic.twitter.com/RvjJ0WvpyO — Bud Light (@budlight) September 21, 2018

Cleveland Police also got caught up in the moment, but did issue a polite warning to the fans.