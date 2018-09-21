  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMShowcase Pittsburgh
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bud Light, Cleveland Browns, NFL

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND (KDKA) – Fans of the Cleveland Browns were able to celebrate their first win since 2016 with free beer Thursday night.

The Browns beat the Jets 21-17 for their first win since Dec. 24, 2016. That’s a span of 635 days, if you’re keeping track.

Prior to the season, Bud Light installed “Victory Fridges” full of beer that would automatically unlock when the Browns won their first regular season game.

Well, the fridges unlocked Thursday night when the game clock expired and the fans were clearly excited.

Cleveland Police also got caught up in the moment, but did issue a polite warning to the fans.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s