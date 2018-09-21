Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Skittles have returned to the top of Pennsylvania’s favorite Halloween candy list.

Every year, CandyStore.com looks at bulk candy sales data in the months leading up to Halloween to determine the most popular candies in each state.

In Pennsylvania, Skittles took the top spot with M&M’s coming in second and candy corn coming in third.

Skittles also came in first place in California, Hawaii, New Jersey and South Carolina.

Last year, M&M’s edged out Skittles to claim first place in Pennsylvania.

According to CandyStore.com, this is the first year that Hershey’s products haven’t made it into the top three in their home state.

Check out the full results of the study and CandyStore.com’s interactive map here: candystore.com/blog