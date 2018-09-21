PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Got a hankering for barbecue?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbecue sources in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to chow down on ribs, brisket, pulled pork and more.

1. Showcase BBQ

Topping the list is Showcase BBQ. Located at 6800 Frankstown Ave. in Homewood West, it’s the highest rated barbecue spot in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 88 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers praise its signature smoked turkey ribs, as well as the house-made mustard barbecue sauce, sides like candied yams and the reasonable prices.

2. Yinzburgh BBQ

Next up is Bloomfield’s YinzBurgh BBQ, situated at 4903 Baum Blvd. With four stars out of 168 reviews on Yelp, the Southern-style barbecue spot has become a local favorite for its pulled pork and sides like black eyed peas. However, vegetarians aren’t left out: smoked tofu and tofu wraps are available here.

3. Z-Best BBQ

Central Business District’s Z-Best BBQ, located at 1315 Fifth Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot 4.5 stars out of 36 reviews for its great service, oversized ribs with honey mustard glaze, and sides like mac and cheese.

4. Pittsburgh Barbecue Company

Pittsburgh Barbecue Company in Banksville is another well-liked go-to, with four stars out of 74 Yelp reviews. Specialties here are the pulled chicken and the brisket sandwich, as well as the baked apples for dessert. Head over to 1000 Banksville Road to see for yourself.

5. The Dream BBQ

Finally, there’s The Dream BBQ, a Homewood South favorite with 4.5 stars out of 28 reviews. Stop by 7600 N. Braddock Ave. to hit up the soul food and barbecue spot, next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings for smoked turkey or pork ribs, yams, and mac and cheese.

But plan your visit carefully: meats often sell out fast at this neighborhood joint.