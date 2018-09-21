Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a stretch of warm temperatures and sunny skies, some big weather changes are coming just in time for the arrival of fall.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia until 11 p.m. Forecasters say the storms could bring high winds, lightning and a threat of possible tornadoes.

Here is our main focus for tonight: this line of thunderstorms is just about to enter into our area. The primary concern with these storms will be strong down-burst winds, cloud to ground lightning, and perhaps an isolated tornado. pic.twitter.com/B66HkxdBu7 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) September 21, 2018

Counties under the watch in western Pennsylvania include:

Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Washington and Westmoreland

The storms could have a big impact on high school football games throughout the area.

“By 8 o’clock, and high school games start 7, 7:30, so any games in Beaver, Butler and Lawrence counties will be the first to be impacted by showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two,” said KDKA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Verszyla. “As we get beyond sunset, which occurs at around 7:30, the thunderstorm threat is going to continue to weaken as we lose the daytime heating.”

He says the rain will arrive in the Pittsburgh area between 8:30 and 9 p.m., but by the late-night hours the threat should diminish.

“By 11 o’clock, things start to fall apart altogether,” Verszyla said. “There could be a couple showers as we approach the midnight hour, but our window here is probably from about 7 o’clock until 10, 11 o’clock.”

Afterwards, a big cool down is coming this weekend with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Stay KDKA for the latest on the weather conditions.