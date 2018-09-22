Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Community College of Allegheny County hosted a conference on the Vietnam War on Saturday.

The discussion included veterans, anti-war resisters and representatives from the Vietnamese community.

Following their talk, the group walked to the Vietnam Memorial on the North Shore for a brief ceremony.

“The memorial is important to us [because] obviously when we came home, there was nothing. There was no parades. There was no ‘hey, welcome home’ or anything like that. So with this memorial here, this is like our welcome home, and it is a home for us where Vietnam vets can get together and just be with each other,” veteran John Weinheimer said.

More than 58,000 American soldiers were killed during the 20-year war.