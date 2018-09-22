  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:CCAC, Community College of Allegheny County, Local TV, Vietnam War

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Community College of Allegheny County hosted a conference on the Vietnam War on Saturday.

The discussion included veterans, anti-war resisters and representatives from the Vietnamese community.

Following their talk, the group walked to the Vietnam Memorial on the North Shore for a brief ceremony.

vets ceremony north shore CCAC Hosts Conference On Vietnam War

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

“The memorial is important to us [because] obviously when we came home, there was nothing. There was no parades. There was no ‘hey, welcome home’ or anything like that. So with this memorial here, this is like our welcome home, and it is a home for us where Vietnam vets can get together and just be with each other,” veteran John Weinheimer said.

More than 58,000 American soldiers were killed during the 20-year war.

