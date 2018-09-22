Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Gunfire struck a Port Authority bus in Duquesne on Saturday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Kennedy Avenue.

Police surrounded a Port Authority bus with a window that was shattered.

There were passengers on the bus at the time. A 16-year-old boy was sitting in the seat next to the window that was struck. He was shaken up, but no one was injured.

One person was taken into custody.

Port Authority Police were on the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.

