DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Gunfire struck a Port Authority bus in Duquesne on Saturday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Kennedy Avenue.

Police surrounded a Port Authority bus with a window that was shattered.

port authority bus duquesne Gunfire Strikes Port Authority Bus In Duquesne Shooting

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

There were passengers on the bus at the time. A 16-year-old boy was sitting in the seat next to the window that was struck. He was shaken up, but no one was injured.

One person was taken into custody.

Port Authority Police were on the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.

