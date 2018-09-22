  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMHometown High Q
    11:30 AMHometown High Q
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Highland Park, Local TV, Parkinson's Foundation, Step Forward To Fight Parkinson's Walk

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Parkinson’s Foundation of Western Pennsylvania hosted a 5K walk on Saturday.

parkinsons walk1 Parkinson’s Foundation Of Western Pennsylvania Hosts Step Forward Walk

Photo Credit: Tim Lawson\KDKA

The walk, called Step Forward, was a community festival that brought over 1,000 people in the community together. Activities included a climbing wall, a children’s baton relay, a caricature artist and face painting, balloon animals, animal friends’ therapy dogs, team tailgating and food trucks.

parkinsons walk5 Parkinson’s Foundation Of Western Pennsylvania Hosts Step Forward Walk

Photo Credit: Tim Lawson\KDKA

The race will began at 8 a.m. at Highland Park and proceeded around Highland Park Reservoir, closing Reservoir Drive.

parkinsons walk4 Parkinson’s Foundation Of Western Pennsylvania Hosts Step Forward Walk

Photo Credit: Tim Lawson\KDKA

According to The Parkinson’s Foundation of Western Pennsylvania, all gifts are going directly to providing free or highly subsidized programs and services in the area.

parkinsons walk21 Parkinson’s Foundation Of Western Pennsylvania Hosts Step Forward Walk

Photo Credit: Tim Lawson\KDKA

KDKA-TV’s Rick Dayton was the emcee for the event.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s