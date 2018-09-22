Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Parkinson’s Foundation of Western Pennsylvania hosted a 5K walk on Saturday.

The walk, called Step Forward, was a community festival that brought over 1,000 people in the community together. Activities included a climbing wall, a children’s baton relay, a caricature artist and face painting, balloon animals, animal friends’ therapy dogs, team tailgating and food trucks.

The race will began at 8 a.m. at Highland Park and proceeded around Highland Park Reservoir, closing Reservoir Drive.

According to The Parkinson’s Foundation of Western Pennsylvania, all gifts are going directly to providing free or highly subsidized programs and services in the area.

KDKA-TV’s Rick Dayton was the emcee for the event.