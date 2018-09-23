Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (KDKA) – The Ohio Liquor Control Commission revoked the liquor permit of an adult entertainment bar after investigators used food stamps to buy drugs and lap dances.

Agent-in-Charge Michelle Thourot said that Twenty Two Fifty Inc., or better known as Sharkey’s Bar has been under investigation since May 2017. Authorities say that undercover agents were able to purchase drugs and lap dances using food stamps.

Over the course of a five-month investigation, officials were able to exchange $2,404.87 in food stamps to purchase heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, cocaine, methamphetamines and lap dances.

Officials say that charges have been filed again both employees of the club and patrons for drug trafficking, food stamp trafficking, aggravated shipment and distribution of heroin, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and illegal sexual activity.

Officials investigating the adult entertainment establishment also filled 44 charges that were heard by the Liquor Control Commission that included drug possession, drug sales, engaging in sexual activity, food stamp trafficking and solicitation.

Sharkey’s Bar is not the first adult entertainment establishment to have its liquor permit revoked. The Harem in Dayton had its permit revoked in May 2018.