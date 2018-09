Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious death” in Peters Township.

KDKA’s Bob Allen spoke with police at the scene in Peters Township where officials said that two people were found dead inside a home in the 100-block of Marlboro Drive.

Police say that there is not a threat to the community.

