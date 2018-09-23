Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – A 19-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle collided with another.

The accident occurred on Lebanon Church Road at approximately 3:46 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say that crews were called to the intersection of Lebanon Church Road, Buttermilk Hollow Road and MacArthur Road. Detectives from the homicide unit and Allegheny County Police Collision Reconstruction Unit were called to the scene.

Officials say that the at-fault driver, a 23-year-old man who was traveling alone, was traveling eastbound in a Chevy Sonic, according to a statement from Allegheny County. Authorities say the Chevy Sonic left the roadway and collided with a Volkswagen Jetta with three females inside.

Police say the 23-year-old male hit the Jetta on the side, killing one of the occupants in the back seat.

All of the occupants of the vehicles were transported to the hospital.

Police did release that pending the completion of the investigation, charges will be filed against the at-fault driver.