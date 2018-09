Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MARS (KDKA) – Emergency officials have been called to the scene of a school bus overturned in Butler County.

According to emergency dispatchers, the crash happened along Route 228 near the Springfield Grille.

The bus reportedly has students on board and injures have been reported.

@KDKA huge bus crash near mars area school district pic.twitter.com/aPlJDAkqgp — Bradley Kuchta (@BradleyKuchta) September 24, 2018

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details