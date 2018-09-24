Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cross-state rivals, the Philadelphia Flyers, have unveiled their new mascot “Gritty” and the reaction is priceless.

Join us in welcoming the newest member of the #Flyers Family, @GrittyNHL!! Learn more about Gritty: https://t.co/eQRwTtD54w pic.twitter.com/njHQO1824b — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 24, 2018

As you can imagine, social media has lost their mind over the new frightening mascot.

Seriously, what were they thinking?

Even Flyers fans are mortified by “Gritty.”

You’re telling me this… this thing made it through more than one person and the group decided it was a good idea? My god. — df (@foleyloaded93) September 24, 2018

There’s thousands more replies, and as you can imagine they’re overwhelmingly negative.

The Penguins Twitter account couldn’t resist getting in on the “Gritty” action.

The Penguins will play the Flyers several times during the season, but meet for the NHL Stadium Series game in Philly on Feb. 23.