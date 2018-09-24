  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cross-state rivals, the Philadelphia Flyers, have unveiled their new mascot “Gritty” and the reaction is priceless.

As you can imagine, social media has lost their mind over the new frightening mascot.

Seriously, what were they thinking?

Even Flyers fans are mortified by “Gritty.”

There’s thousands more replies, and as you can imagine they’re overwhelmingly negative.

The Penguins Twitter account couldn’t resist getting in on the “Gritty” action.

The Penguins will play the Flyers several times during the season, but meet for the NHL Stadium Series game in Philly on Feb. 23.

