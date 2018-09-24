Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Autumnfest at Seven Springs returns this weekend.

The 34th annual event will take place over four weeks and will feature a variety of events including, pumpkin painting, a hay bale maze, petting zoo and much more.

New events this year include, NamastHay Goat Yoga, Foggy Brews Oktoberfest and Seven Springs Mixology Class.

“Autumnfest is an authentic, original event that sets the bar for fall festivals,” said Seven Springs Director of Marketing, Alex Moser. “Families come to Autumnfest year after year for the vibrant colors of the mountains and the memories made together. Best of all, there is something here for everyone from every generation.”

Admission to the festival is free but parking is $5.

For more information on the event, visit Seven Springs’ website here.