ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — Some Aliquippa residents are under a boil water advisory after a water line break happened Tuesday afternoon.

The Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa said there was a water line break at the Sheffield Terrace water tank.

Due to the break, a boil water advisory has been issued for Upper Brodhead Road, Sheffield Heights, Ross Plan, Woodlawn Park and Upper Sheffield Terrace.

Bottled water will be available at the water treatment plant on Hopewell Avenue from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the adviosry.

Aliquippa Police say the boil water advisory will be in effect until Thursday.

