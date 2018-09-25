Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BELLEVUE (KDKA) — Police say an intoxicated man shoved a toddler in a stroller and ran away when confronted by officers in Bellevue.

Bellvue Police say officers were sent to Lincoln Avenue on Sept. 20 for a report of an intoxicated man pushing a baby stroller.

When they arrived at the scene, they found 21-year-old Richard Russell pushing a toddler in a stroller. Russell was accompanied by a female.

According to police, when officers began speaking with Russell, they noticed he was visibly under the influence of a controlled substance.

Russell then allegedly suddenly shoved the baby stroller with the toddler forward and ran in the opposite direction.

The female who had been accompanying Russell told officers he had recently been released from jail and was actively using heroin.

Officers later found Russell in a vacant house in Avalon.

Russell is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and public intoxication.