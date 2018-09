Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

According to police, Jessica Young, 35, was last seen leaving a home in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 12.

Anyone with information regarding Young’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at (412)-323-7142.

