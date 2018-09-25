  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Brenda Waters
NORTH SIDE (KDKA) – A man will be charged for allegedly smashing a Port Authority bus with a baseball bat while chasing after another man Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened around 9 a.m. on the North Side. The bus driver was forced to pull over in front of Perry Traditional Academy.

Port Authority Police say two men got into an argument at the intersection of Perrysville Avenue and Vinceton Street.

port authority bus attack Police: Bat Wielding Suspect Breaks Port Authority Bus Windows While Chasing Man

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

One of them jumped on the bus, while the other ran alongside it for nearly two blocks.

Police say the suspect began smashing the vehicle with a baseball bat. The suspect shattered a window on the side of the bus and cracked a window on the door.

When the driver pulled over, the suspect took off. However, the victim does not want to press charges.

Investigators do know who the suspect is and he will get a citation in the mail for criminal mischief and will have to pay for the broken windows.

