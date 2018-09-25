  • KDKA TVOn Air

TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) – An SUV crashed through the wall of a home in Turtle Creek Monday night.

According to officials, the crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 300 block of Brown Avenue.

Fortunately, the family inside the home was not injured because they were upstairs when the crash happened.

suv into home SUV Crashes Into Turtle Creek Home, Driver Injured

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The property manager said the driver shares a driveway with the home she hit.

“The neighbor was leaving out and somehow, slipped, lost control and ran into the side of the house as she was trying to leave. I just can’t believe it happened,” Joyce Stoudemire said.

The Red Cross is assisting the family, who is staying with a neighbor in the interim.

Meanwhile, the driver was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown.

