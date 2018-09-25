Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) – An SUV crashed through the wall of a home in Turtle Creek Monday night.

According to officials, the crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 300 block of Brown Avenue.

Fortunately, the family inside the home was not injured because they were upstairs when the crash happened.

The property manager said the driver shares a driveway with the home she hit.

“The neighbor was leaving out and somehow, slipped, lost control and ran into the side of the house as she was trying to leave. I just can’t believe it happened,” Joyce Stoudemire said.

The Red Cross is assisting the family, who is staying with a neighbor in the interim.

Meanwhile, the driver was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details