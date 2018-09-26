Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A state trooper’s cruiser was struck by a tractor trailer in Butler County Wednesday morning.

The accident happened after 10:30 p.m. in Butler Township, near the intersection of New Castle and North Duffy Roads.

According to state police, the trooper was heading to a separate crash and had its lights and siren on when the tractor trailer slammed into the cruiser.

The trooper was taken to the hospital to be checked out, and was later released.

The driver of the tractor trailer, identified as 40-year-old Keith Wheeler of Ohio, was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.