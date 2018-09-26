Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford say they have submitted sworn affidavits to the Senate Judiciary Committee from four people who say she told them that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had assaulted her in high school.

Kavanaugh has denied the accusation.

Ford is expected to testify Thursday about her allegations that Kavanaugh held her down, tried to remove her clothes and covered her mouth at a drunken high school party in the 1980s. Kavanaugh is also expected to testify on Thursday.

The four sworn affidavits are among the information the committee is considering today.

All four documents say that Ford revealed the information well before President Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh to the high court in July. They come from Ford’s husband and three family friends, who say Ford mentioned the incident in 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2017.

Two affidavits, from Ford’s husband, Russell Ford, and from the coach of their son’s baseball team, say she named Kavanaugh as the alleged assailant. In the other two, Ford did not name Kavanaugh, but said she was assaulted by a federal judge.

Meanwhile, Kavanaugh’s lawyer says Ford has not turned over key information related to her accusation.

Beth Wilkinson said Wednesday on CBS “This Morning” that the results of Ford’s polygraph test and her therapist’s notes are not among the materials turned over to the Senate Judiciary Committee on the eve of her testimony.

“They announced that there were notes and that there had been a lie detector test” but that those materials were not turned over “even though they were requested,” Wilkinson said.

