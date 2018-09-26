Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lyft wants you to keep your car in park for a month, and it’s willing to pay.

The ride-sharing company is offering $300 in ride credit, along with a month-long membership to “healthy ride” bike share and “zip car” as part of its new “Ditch Your Car” Challenge.

The catch?

You have give up using your own car for the month.

Here’s how it works:

1. Once chosen for the challenge, you’ll receive an email with the details of the program — including transportation credits!

2. Transportation credits include Lyft, Healthy Ride and Zipcar to get around the city for one month.

a. Lyft credit (valued at $300)

b. Healthy Ride bikeshare standard one month pass (valued at $12)

c. Zipcar one month membership & application (valued at $32) + $100 drive credit

3. The Challenge starts Oct. 8 and ends Nov. 6

Lyft Pittsburgh Market Manager Josh Huber said in a press release: “The way that people move around cities is changing faster than ever, and we are excited to challenge Pittsburgh residents to change their everyday habits and give up their car for a month. Lyft alone is not the overall solution to overcome transportation hurdles, but by partnering with Healthy Ride and Zipcar, we are able to create a full menu of mobility options for Pittsburgh residents.”

Fifty Pittsburghers will be chosen for the program.

To find out how you can participate, visit: https://www.ditchwithlyft.com/pittsburgh