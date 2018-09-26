  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Amy Wadas
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld appeared in front of Judge Alexander Bicket on Wednesday for a status hearing.

In the courtroom, Rosfeld looked nervous.

The hearing focused on a number of things.

michael rosfeld antwon rose Permanent Gag Order Issued In Case Against Officer Accused Of Killing Antwon Rose

Michael Rosfeld, Antwon Rose (Photos: Allegheny County Jail/STK, Embrace Life/Facebook)

First, Judge Bicket issued a permanent gag order preventing anyone involved in the case from talking about it outside of the courtroom.

Next, Bicket also allowed Officer Rosfeld and his attorney, Patrick Thomassey, to now review 500 pages of documents pertaining to the investigation. The Commonwealth initially argued against this, but Thomassey got very upset and said it was his client’s right to review the documents prior to the trial.

Thomassey said he didn’t know what the Commonwealth was trying to hide.

The judge also allowed 20 pages of documents that the Commonwealth initially felt were irrelevant to be reviewed and discussed as long as the prosecution was present. These documents focus on Rosfeld’s mindset when he allegedly shot and killed Antwon Rose II.

Lastly, the judge granted extra time for pre-trial motions to be filed by the defense.

It’s unclear when Officer Rosfeld will appear in court next. Both the Commonwealth and defense have to figure that out.

