Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off some more recipes that feature ingredients you’ll find at a farmer’s market!

Caesar Brussels Sprouts

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 pounds Brussels sprouts, shaved

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoons red wine vinegar

½ cup creamy Caesar dressing

¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for garnish

1 garlic clove, minced

Juice of ½ lemon

½ teaspoon dried oregano

Croutons, for serving

Directions:

In a large skillet over medium high heat, heat olive oil. Add Brussels sprouts and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the Brussels sprouts are crisp tender and a vibrant green, about 5 minutes. Stir in red wine vinegar and remove from heat. Transfer to a large serving bowl.

In a medium bowl, whisk together Caesar dressing, Parmesan, garlic, lemon juice and oregano. Drizzle some of the dressing over Brussels sprouts and toss to combine. Add more dressing if desired. Garnish with more grated Parmesan and croutons.

Serve warm or at room temperature.

Serves: 6-8

Skillet Shrimp with Chorizo and Squash

1 pound large shrimp or prawns, peeled and deveined

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

¾ teaspoon smoked paprika

¾ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon garlic powder

7 ounces Spanish Chorizo, sliced

Extra-virgin olive oil

1 – 16 ounce box of diced butternut squash

Juice of ½ lemon or more to taste

1 small hot pepper, such as jalapeno – sliced (optional)

½ medium red onion, sliced

Fresh parsley, for garnish

Directions:

Pat shrimp dry and season with salt, pepper and the remaining spices. Toss to make sure shrimp is well-coated with the spice mixture. Set aside.

Heat a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add Chorizo and brown on both sides (about 4 minutes). Remove Chorizo to a plate.

In the same skillet, add a little extra-virgin olive oil if needed (there should be a bit of Chorizo fat in the skillet already, though). Add diced butternut squash to the heated skillet and saute until it just tender. Transfer the butternut squash to the plate of Chorizo.

In the same skillet, add a little extra-virgin olive oil and tilt skillet to make sure the bottom is well coated. Be sure oil is well-heated until shimmering, but not smoking. Add the shrimp (shrimp should sizzle upon contact). Cook, stirring frequently, until shrimp flesh starts to turn a little pink, but still not quite fully cooked (about 3 minutes or so depending on size of shrimp). Return the Chorizo and the butternut squash to the skillet. Toss to combine. Cook another 3 minutes or until shrimp turns fully pink.

Transfer the contents of the skillet to a large serving platter. Squeeze ½ lemon on top, and add sliced red onions and hot peppers (if using). Garnish with fresh parsley.

May be served as an appetizer with your bread of choice. Or turn it into dinner with a side of rice.

Serves: As tapas ~ 8; as dinner entrée ~ 4