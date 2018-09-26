Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of an alleged drunk driver wanted in a crash that killed one woman and injured another person last year in Point Breeze.

Daquan Thompson, 24, was driving a Chevy Cobalt one afternoon last October when it crossed over the double yellow lines in the 1200 block of Shady Avenue, into the opposite lane of traffic. Now, 11 months later, a warrant has been issued for Thompson’s arrest on a total of 15 charges, including homicide by vehicle.

Thompson’s car ended up slamming into a Lexus sedan.

One of Thompson’s three passengers was killed in the crash.

Angelica Fields, 30, of Uniontown, was the mother of five children.

The driver of the Lexus was also seriously injured.

Pittsburgh Police say the night before the accident, Thompson along with Fields and another couple attended a house party in Pittsburgh, where police said they had been drinking throughout the night.

In the morning, they decided to go back to Uniontown, with Thompson driving.

A police criminal complaint says that when the crash happened, Thompson was driving at 60 miles an hour, in a 25 mile an hour zone. His blood alcohol content was .191 percent, close to two-and-a-half times the legal limit. Also, he did not a valid driver’s license.

The search for him continues.