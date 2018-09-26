Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County are looking for a thief or thieves who are stealing the tires and rims right off of vehicles.

According to police, it’s a crime that’s becoming more and more common, and it doesn’t matter what kind of car or truck you drive.

One area that’s allegedly seen tires and rims swiped in broad daylight is the parking lot of Greengate Center in Hempfield Township.

Chris Kane, from Greensburg Auto Spa, knows tires, rims and cars. His shop sells and installs custom rims.

He told KDKA some custom rims cost up to $10,000 a set, but so far the tire and rim thieves in these cases have lifted regular stock rims from basic cars and trucks. Original equipment isn’t cheap either with entire sets of rims costing into the thousands, not to mention the cost of the tires that go on them.

Thieves are using technology to their advantage as well. Super lightweight powerful jacks and battery-powered high torque guns can have a car off the ground with its wheels off in a few minutes.

But there are somethings you can do to keep from discovering your ride on blocks.

Install a special kind of locking lung nut. They’re pretty inexpensive, and while not full proof, are a great deterrent. You can also try parking closer to your home, business or store.

So, what’s the most popular car when it comes to thieves stealing rims and tires? It changes from month to month, year to year, but if you’ve got a Honda with top of the line factory or custom rims, look out, that make and model is presently at the top of thieves’ lists nationwide.