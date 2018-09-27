Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Police in Lawrence County are looking for two men accused of holding up a bar in New Castle late Wednesday night.

According to Union Township Police, the robbery happened just after 11:30 p.m. at The Branding Iron bar and grill on Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Police say the men went into the bar, and armed with handguns, demanded money from the bartender.

The suspect then fled, running away.

Investigators have released these two surveillance images of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the suspects or case is asked to call Union Township Police at 724-652-5203.